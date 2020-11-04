Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials plan to burn approximately 689 acres of fields in several areas of Cades Cove from Nov. 7-25.
Park managers have conducted prescribed burns over the past 20 years to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove, a park spokeswoman said in a press release Wednesday.
Visitors should expect to see firefighters and equipment along Sparks Lane, Hyatt Lane and the western end of the Cades Cove Loop Road. The loop road and historic structures will remain open to visitor use, but brief delays and temporary closures may occur to ensure public safety during burn operations, the release states.
