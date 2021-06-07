Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers cited visitors who were feeding a bear peanut butter in Cades Cove, the park said Monday in a press release.
Witnesses provided video documentation to rangers, and after the visitors confessed, rangers issued them a citation on June 5, the release states.
The 100-pound male bear had been feeding on walnuts for several weeks along Cades Cove Loop Road before the incident. When the bear began exhibiting food-conditioned behavior, biologists captured and tranquilized it, and marked it with an ear tag before releasing it in the same general area.
"Visitors should observe bears from a distance of at least 50 yards and allow them to forage undisturbed. Bears should never be fed," the park said in the release.
