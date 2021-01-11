The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking volunteers to monitor visitor-use patterns in Tennessee and North Carolina.
Volunteers will be able to choose between recording observations on popular hiking trails, monitoring parking availability and monitoring traffic-flow patterns at busy locations. Each volunteer is asked to work one four-hour shift per week during peak visitation season (April through November).
Anyone interested in participating should email Kendra Straub at kendra_straub@nps.gov for more information and to sign up. Virtual training for volunteers will be offered in March.
Visit https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/management/ves.htm for more information.
