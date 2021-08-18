Laurel Falls Trail parking will be available by reservation only from Sept. 7 through Oct. 3 as part of the Laurel Falls Congestion Management Pilot Project, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced this week in a news release.
During this pilot project, trailhead parking will be provided by reservation only and no parking will be permitted in undesignated areas along Little River Road.
Parking reservations for two-hour time blocks may be made online at recreation.gov for a fee of $14 beginning on Aug. 24.
The program is aimed at improving visitor experiences, relieving congestion and protecting park resources, the release stated.
The 1.3-mile trail is one of the most popular trails in the park with more than 375,000 visits in 2020.
