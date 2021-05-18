The virtual “Schoolyard Exploration, Smokies Style" program from Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Tremont Institute will be funded in part by the National Park Foundation’s (NPF) Open OutDoors for Kids Hybrid Learning grant, according to a Friends of the Smokies news release Tuesday.
GSMNP is one of 32 national parks receiving this grant through partners as it continues to host a series of virtual learning projects designed to develop "deeper classroom community," the release said.
“National parks are America’s largest classrooms, and NPF is committed to helping students, teachers, and families navigate learning during the pandemic and beyond,” NPF President and CEO Will Shafroth said.
The National Park Service traditionally hosts more than 60,000 in-park and distance-learning education programs annually, serving over 1.8 million students, according to the release.
