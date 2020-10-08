Great Smoky Mountains National Park is asking for input on how to improve visitor experiences and alleviate congestion at some of its busiest destinations.
The public can participate through virtual interactive workshops, online forms or direct mail during the week of Oct. 19-24.
Since 2009, annual visitation to the Smokies has increased by 32%, resulting in congested roadways, overflowing parking lots, roadside soil erosion, trampled vegetation and long lines, park officials said in a press release.
The park received a record 12.5 million visits in 2019 and has set monthly visitation records in June, July and August 2020.
“Congestion at the most visited park in the nation is complex," Superintendent Cassius Cash stated in the release. "But we believe by working together, we can find solutions that help us continue to protect the park and provide better experiences for millions of visitors.”
There will be online workshops with park managers on the following dates:
• Monday, Oct. 19, 2 p.m.-4:15 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 22, 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
During the workshops, participants can learn about congestion management, while park leaders will listen to perspectives on nine different park locations, including several in Blount County.
Anyone can register for the virtual workshop by filling out an online form at https://tinyurl.com/grsmves by Oct. 14, or send comments through https://parkplanning.nps.gov/grsmves-survey.
They also can mail GSMNP, with attention to "Visitor Experience and Stewardship, at 107 Park Headquarters Road, Gatlinburg, TN 37738.
