Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure along King Branch Road from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.
The closure is to make pavement repairs, the park said Thursday in a press release. King Branch Road is off the northbound Spur near Pigeon Forge. The road will remain open during the single-lane closure, but motorists should anticipate delays.
For more information about road closures, follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm.
