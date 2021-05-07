The Greenbrier area of the park has reopened early, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Friday.
The area closed Jan. 11 to replace the Ramsey Prong bridge and the Porters Creek culvert.
Construction crews were able to complete the repairs before the anticipated opening date of May 15. All trails, roads and facilities in the Greenbrier area are now fully accessible to the public.
Visitors can learn more about this area at nps.gov/grsm/learn/news/greenbrier-road-sections-temporarily-closed-for-bridge-replacement.htm.
