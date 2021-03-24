Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday that Ramsey Prong and Greenbrier roads past the Greenbrier Picnic Area will remain closed to all drivers and pedestrians through April 23.
Ramsey Prong Bridge repairs were expected to be complete at the end of March, park officials said in a news release March 24, but the work has been delayed over low availability of steel beams.
Ramsey Cascades Trail, Porters Creek Trail and backcountry campsite 31 also will remain closed through April 23 due to lack of access to these trailheads.
Old Settlers, Brushy Mountain and Grapeyard Ridge trails will remain open, but hikers can't access these trails from the Greenbrier area during the closure and should plan their routes carefully.
“With the spring wildflower season upon us, we understand that many people will be disappointed in this delayed opening,” GSMNP Superintendent Cassius Cash said in the release. “For the safety of pedestrians and efficiency of operations, we cannot allow visitors to walk through the construction zone to access the popular trails in this area.”
The area's picnic spot will stay open and accessible throughout Greenbrier's closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.