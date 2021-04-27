After a pandemic pause in 2020, Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s synchronous firefly event returns on Tuesday, June 1, at Elkmont Campground. The popular spectacle will last through June 8, the park announced Tuesday in a release.
Thousands gather at Elkmont each June to see the annual photinus carolinus phenomenon — a firefly species that flashes synchronously.
People who want to apply for the limited viewing opportunity by entering a lottery for a vehicle pass can do so at recreation.gov — search for “Great Smoky Mountains Firefly Viewing Lottery.” The lottery is open for vehicle pass applications 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 3.
The park will issue 800 vehicle passes — 100 passes per night — and lottery results will be available by Friday, May 7.
During the application process, lottery applicants may enter two possible dates to participate in the viewing opportunity over the eight-day period, according to the release.
A single application costs $1 and lottery winners automatically will be awarded parking passes and a non-refundable, non-transferable $24 reservation fee.
“I’m pleased that we’re able to once again offer an opportunity for visitors to experience synchronous fireflies at Elkmont in a safe manner,” park Superintendent Cassius Cash said. “Last year we canceled the viewing opportunity due to concerns about using shuttle operations during the pandemic. Our staff worked hard to develop a new operational plan that allows limited parking for passenger vehicles directly at the site for 2021.”
Since 2006, access to the Elkmont area has been limited during the eight days of firefly viewing to reduce traffic congestion and provide a safe viewing experience for visitors that minimizes insect disturbance during the peak mating period.
During the viewing period, access to Elkmont is restricted after 4 p.m. to passenger vehicles with a parking pass, registered campers staying at the Elkmont Campground and backcountry campers with a valid permit.
Visitors are not allowed to walk or ride bicycles on the Elkmont entrance road or Jakes Creek Road after 4 p.m. due to safety concerns. Overnight parking at Little River Trailhead, Jakes Creek Trailhead or the Appalachian Clubhouse is not allowed without a valid backcountry permit for backcountry campsites associated with these trailheads.
Visitors also can call 1-877-444-6777 to enter the lottery, but park officials encourage them to use recreation.gov.
For more information about the synchronous fireflies, visit the park website at nps.gov/grsm/learn/nature/fireflies.htm.
