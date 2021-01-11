The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development has announced further guidance for federal unemployment extension claimants.
Claimants who exhausted their federal pandemic unemployment benefits before Dec. 26, 2020, should have new benefit balances added to their PUA and PEUC claims.
Those claimants can attempt to complete a certification. If unable to do so, they should complete the refiling process.
Claimants can certify for missed weeks. They will be required to provide work searches for each of the weeks they certify for to receive their benefits.
