A guilty plea Monday put to rest a 22-year-old murder case involving victim Gary Neil Wesley Huskey, who was shot and killed Feb. 5, 1998, during a burglary at his residence on Luther Jackson Drive in Maryville.
Christopher William Knighton, 40, of Alcoa, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday and was sentenced to 32 years in prison, with all of it to run concurrent to a rape sentence he already was serving when charged Nov. 16, 2018, with the 23-year-old Huskey’s murder.
Knighton was in the maximum-security Morgan County Correctional Complex on that rape conviction when he was charged by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office 20 years after the murder.
Blount County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond said in an interview Monday that prosecuting a 22-year-old cold murder case “does present some challenges and issues.
“They weren’t able to develop enough evidence to bring charges at that time. In 2011, the sheriff’s office opened up a cold case and started investigating it again,” Desmond said. “They were able to locate some eyewitnesses who were able to put the defendant and a couple other people at the scene and then specifically when (investigators) zeroed in on Mr. Knighton, they were able to corroborate his statement to show that he was there, present at the house, taking part in the burglary at the time that Mr. Huskey was killed.”
In 2018, BCSO investigators traveled to the Morgan prison in Wartburg and interviewed Knighton about the 1998 murder, which occurred when Knighton was 18. He made statements that gave investigators probable cause to charge him with Huskey’s murder, The Daily Times reported.
“Based on my discussions with the family today, I think they were incredibly grateful to the sheriff’s office for not ever forgetting about their son,” Desmond said. “It would be easy to do with so much time having passed, such busy schedules and all these other cases that are more recent. It seemed to be that this really brought a sense of closure and gratification that the justice system, even if it took 22 years, was able to bring some sort of justice to their son.”
A July 6, 1998, sealed indictment stated Knighton sexually penetrated a 26-year-old Alcoa woman by force while armed with a knife. He was indicted on charges of aggravated rape and aggravated burglary/theft over $1,000.
A possible second suspect was shot to death in April 1998 by an unknown man who is believed to have suspected the deceased man also was involved in the rape.
“There are other homicide cases out there that remain unsolved and uncharged,” Desmond said “Our office and the sheriff’s office will never completely close the door on those cases. There’s always reasons to go back and re-beat the bushes and turn over the rocks. You never know when that break in the case might come.”
