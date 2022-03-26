Two days of attorney statements, witness testimony and legal instruction culminated with Scott Allen Briggs’ conviction on Thursday, March 24, on a charge of rape of a child.
Briggs told the jury on the second day of his trial that he had been merely a father figure to the boy, stepping in for months at a time to care for him.
Briggs’ own account of the night of the assault was followed by testimony from witnesses for the defense.
But for the jury, both Brigg’s protests that he was innocent and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s accidental destruction of evidence related to the assault were outweighed by the state’s case against him.
Prosecutors produced DNA evidence and eyewitness testimony linking him to the rape of a four year old who was visiting Briggs’ house. They also called a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy to the witness stand to testify that he had taken Briggs into custody after a high-speed chase that only ended when Briggs ran out of gas.
After closing arguments from the prosecution and Briggs’ defense attorney, Judge David R. Duggan gave the jury their instructions, informing them of the legal implications of the charge set against Briggs.
The jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday.
Briggs’ sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for May 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.