Blount Countians bucked the statewide trends in Thursday’s federal primary election by choosing Democrat James Mackler to face Republican Bill Hagerty in the race to replace Maryville native Lamar Alexander’s U.S. Senate seat in November.
Marquita Bradshaw won the statewide race for the Democratic nomination to face Hagerty.
Hagerty, former U.S. ambassador to Japan and endorsed by President Donald Trump, got 7,494 Blount votes, beating his main opponent, Dr. Manny Sethi, who took 6,505 votes from Blount Countians.
The other 13 Republican candidates received a total of 1,463 votes in Blount County.
Hagerty currently serves as a thought leader in Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups — groups created to combat COVID-19’s economic impact. Hagerty did not wear a mask during his Maryville appearance; neither did Sethi.
Both appeared at the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner on July 31 and also went maskless. Hamilton’s health department on Wednesday warned up to 500 attendees about possible exposure to the coronavirus.
While campaigning in Maryville at the Blount County Republican headquarters, 2500 E. Broadway Ave., in July, Hagerty was endorsed by Blount County Sheriff James Berrong.
Hagerty spent the majority of his time at the Blount County rally talking about his support of law enforcement, his issues with the United States’ relationship with China and his being a “true Trump conservative.”
He repeatedly voiced his support for the president, whom he has served since the 2016 election, and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, calling her “one of our greatest conservative leaders in the Senate.”
Blount Countians voting Democrat placed 1,422 votes for Mackler, an Iraq War veteran and former Nashville lawyer. Second up was Bradshaw, a Memphis environmentalist, with 1,185 votes.
Approximately 1,463 votes were cast for the other three Democratic candidates.
Mackler closed his law practice to join the U.S. Army after 9/11. When his combat tour in Iraq ended, Mackler joined the Judge Advocate General’s Corps, the military’s court system.
Mackler ran for Senate in 2017 before dropping out when former Gov. Phil Bredesen entered the race.
Mackler did not hold a campaign stop in Blount County.
Also on the federal level, Blount Countians voted for candidates in Tennessee’s 2nd Congressional District race in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The incumbent, Republican Tim Burchett, ran unopposed. Burchett formerly served as the Knox County mayor. He also has served in the Tennessee State Senate and Tennessee House of Representatives.
Burchett brought in 14,544 votes from Blount Countians. He will go head-to-head with Democrat Renee Hoyos in the Nov. 3 general election.
Physicist Chance Brown was on the ballot as running against Hoyos; however, Brown ended his campaign June 30 because of “personal reasons.”
He said in a Twitter video that he would donate the remainder of his campaign funds to Black Lives Matters groups in Knoxville and back Hoyos for the position.
Brown still collected 464 votes while 3,669 ballots were cast for Hoyos.
Hoyos moved to Knoxville in 2003 to serve as the executive director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network, a not-for-profit organization that seeks to preserve Tennessee’s clean water supply.
Burchett defeated Hoyos for the same seat in 2018.
The race between Thursday night’s winners will end on Nov. 3 when Blount Countians next head to the polls.
