U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., has jumped on legislation that seeks to end sanctuary jurisdictions — communities in which law enforcement is exempt from reporting undocumented immigrants to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following an arrest.
Rather, if an undocumented immigrant is arrested in a sanctuary jurisdiction, he or she is released after serving time and is not put on an immigration detainer.
Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., first introduced the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act in 2016. The bill failed and was reintroduced in 2019. Hagerty and Sen. Marsha Blackburn are listed as co-sponsors.
“I think it’s basic common sense. I decided to join it because we can’t allow jurisdictions in the United States to intentionally ignore federal immigration laws and refuse to cooperate with ... federal law enforcement,” Hagerty said during a phone interview last week with The Daily Times. “That’s just not acceptable.”
The bill would prevent local law enforcement officers from being sued for reporting undocumented immigrants to ICE and ensure that sanctuary jurisdictions are ineligible for certain federal grants available through the Public Works and Economic Development Act of 1965.
“You can’t ignore federal law and then expect to receive federal grants,” Hagerty said. “It’s just as simple as that.”
Hagerty said sanctuary cities endanger immigrant communities, and the proposed bill would protect them.
“Tom Homan who was our former ICE director pointed out that the data clearly shows that when an illegal immigrant is released from jail, they most likely go back to the immigrant community and very often reoffend,” he said.
A 2019 study published in Justice Quarterly, an academic journal on criminology and criminal justice, however, showed that “immigrants have lower rates of offending, arrest, and incarceration than the native-born.”
Comparing recidivism in 192,556 inmates released from Florida prisons, the study found that within three years of their release, 19% of immigrant offenders were reconvicted. The number for non-immigrant offenders was 32%.
Nationwide, there are 11 sanctuary states and 179 sanctuary jurisdictions, according to the Center for Immigration Studies. Tennessee has only one: Shelby County.
Hagerty said another contributor to his decision Feb. 2 to co-sponsor the bill, despite Tennessee having only one sanctuary jurisdiction, was rooted in not incentivizing more cities and counties to declare themselves as sanctuaries.
“... (B)y putting our foot down we’d make it clear that we’re not going to accept sanctuary cities in Tennessee,” he said. “We’re in a better position than many other states. I want to keep it that way.”
Discussion to turn Blount County into a sanctuary jurisdiction never has surfaced; however, immigration issues have been a topic of controversy for the local government in recent years.
In January 2020, Blount County Commissioners Mike Akard, Nick Bright and Steve Mikels posted on social media a proposed resolution to exempt Blount County from Gov. Bill Lee’s decision to allow refugee resettlement in Tennessee.
The post drove local clergy members to draft a letter of opposition to the commission. The letter was signed by roughly 50 pastors, priests and rabbis.
The resolution never formally surfaced.
Bright, in a Feb. 3 email to The Daily Times, said his trust in local law enforcement contributed to last year’s decision not to take the resolution to the full commission.
“I feel fully confident that our local law enforcement officers work hard to apply and enforce all local, state and federal laws, which is why the decision to not move forward with a resolution last year that would have asked our state legislature to not send refugees to Blount County was deemed unnecessary at the time,” Bright wrote.
The same trust, he said, is why he doesn’t believe Blount County would fail to comply with federal immigration laws.
“If this piece of legislation were to somehow pass ... it would seem, I don’t believe the federal government will ever have to worry about Blount County, or the municipalities therein, not complying with such a law,” he wrote.
Interesting. States rights when it suits them. Less government when it suits them. Fewer regulations when it suits them. Smoke and mirrors again.
