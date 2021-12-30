The 12 young people that make up the Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir have entertained at local churches and other gathering places since early December, giving a glimpse into their native culture in Kenya with song, dance and colorful clothing. In the process, the young ambassadors have stolen the hearts of many as the true purpose of the choir was shared: to spread love, hope and joy while raising awareness of the desperate plight of orphans and other vulnerable children in Kenya, East Africa.
The choir is accompanied by a team of adults from Connect with a Child, a faith-based, holistic care program founded by Pastor Tom Abungu as a response to the overwhelming number of children and women in Kenya whose lives have been ravaged by death, disease and poverty.
“We have 12 children in the choir representing over 500 children we work with in Kenya,” Abungu said. “Most of these children are coming from slums district in Nairobi. Some of them are orphans. Some of them are from single-parent families. So, we get to pick them and let them come here to the United States to be able to champion some of the projects we are doing, like building schools, sponsoring children to help take them back to school, and giving them shelter.”
Meeting a need
First Baptist Church in Maryville, pastored by Bill Booth, and East Maryville Baptist Church, pastored by Keith Johnson, are strong supporters of Connect with a Child. “Pastor Bill and some of the people from First Baptist have been able to visit Kenya numerous times helping in our orphanage, doing some leadership training and doing some medical mission outreach,” Abunga said. “Pastor Keith has come to Kenya and helped us provide food and helped build the orphanage and do a number of things with us.”
The churches also host the Hakuna Matata Children’s Choir while they spread the news of Connect with a Child’s mission locally.
“When we are here with the choir, number one, the children get the opportunity to sing and show people here through dance and song how we do it at home in Kenya,” Abungu said. “We also do this as fundraising because we are trying to build another dormitory that will help give shelter to 360 children in Kenya. These children are championing that project.”
Cost of the dormitory, a four-story building, will be $450,000. “So far, we have raised $45,000 so we have a need to raise $405,000 more,” Abungu said. “$405,000 is a long journey, but we believe that God is able to speak to people and that people will be able to make any gifts when they hear the stories. Connect with a Child is a Christian organization. Every gift that comes to us is a tax deduction.”
‘Two-way traffic’
The children are amazed at how different life is in the United States. Abungu said food is one of the main differences. “Some of the things people here probably eat on a daily basis becomes like a delicacy in Kenya,” Abungu said. “Things like chicken in Kenya is a very important meal, like when you have guests. Christmas time is different. In Kenya you don’t get to have gifts. There are many families who are hosting the kids this week who have given them gifts and given them the opportunity to open boxes on the 25th. This is not something they get to do, especially for the kids who are coming from an orphanage background.
“Every time we come here, we say it is a two-way traffic,” he said. “The children get to see how this nation is developed, they get to meet the people, get to live in their houses and experience this American culture that they get to learn. They also see how there is great opportunity in a country like this. They go back with their eyes open that there’s more than just having come from the slums with a very difficult background, a very poor background, to give them the urge to work hard in school and try to make a good life.
“The reason I say a two-way traffic, a blessing, is that the people here, when they welcome the children in their homes and in their churches, learn the different culture. The amazing thing is that everywhere we go, people say how disciplined these kids are, that they are very humble. To us that’s a great comment when we hear things like that.”
Blessed to give
Amy Cowden, executive assistant to Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, said, “The Mayor and I met this team about four years ago at First Baptist Maryville and we have had a special connection ever since. They really are a blessing to know. My family and I have had the privilege to travel and see their schools first-hand. We all want to help someone else, and this has been a major blessing for my family, too. These kids have certainly blessed us more than we could ever bless them.
“Folks are looking for ways to give back here locally, but also in other places. And Kenya is definitely a far-off place for us.”
After one last performance in East Tennessee at Overcoming Believers Church in Knoxville, the choir will depart on Dec. 31 for visits to Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. To learn more about them, to make a donation, support a child or volunteer, visit the website at https://connectwithachild.org.
