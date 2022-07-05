More than 250 people attended the 31st annual Charles M. Hall Alumni Association Scholarship and Gala Dinner on Saturday night at the Airport Hilton.
The theme, “Looking Back ... Charging Forward” highlighted past teachers and students who passed through the hallway of Charles M. Hall High School, which closed in 1968 due to integration. The annual event is typically held over the Fourth of July weekend.
On Saturday, 12 scholarships were awarded to students in the community who will now be continuing their educations at colleges and universities. The funds for the scholarships are raised through membership dues, donations and fundraisers including the gala and the Wade Houston Golf Tournament. The alumni association also partners with Stand Out. For Good, Inc., the parent company of Altar’d State.
The alumni association has raised more than $200,000 since it started in 1991.
Here are the 12 scholarship recipients:
• Asha Cole is the daughter of Michael and Hannah Cole. She was part of the Alcoa High School Singers and Cheer Team all four years of high school. Se was also part of the track team for three years and served on her church’s worship team. She will be attending East Tennessee State University, majoring in contemporary music performance and production.
• Dereke Foster Jr. is the son of Dereke Foster Sr. and the late Alicia Dean Foster. He was a participate in the Richard Williams Jr. Leadership Academy and played on the Alcoa High state championship football team for four years. He will be attending North Carolina A&T, majoring in electrical engineering.
• Sophia Foster is the daughter of Shawn and TJ Foster. She graduated from Heritage High School and will attend Tennessee Technological University. Her major is business and information technology.
• Kenneth Hall is the son of Dustin and Hope Hall. He graduated magna cum laude from Maryville High School and will attend Tennessee Technological University. he plans to major in business administration and minor in marketing.
• Iylie Jones is the daughter of Jake and Christina Jones. She graduated from Heritage High School and plans to enroll at Pellissippi State Community College. Her major will be elementary education.
• William Knuckles is the son of William and Sheila Knuckles and the grandson of Cecilia Dean. He graduated from Dallas Christian School. He played football, basketball and track. He plans to attend Dillard University in New Orleans. He has aspirations to become an anesthesiologist.
• Grace Neve is the daughter of Craig and Christine Neve. She is a graduate of Heritage High School and was active in HOSA, Beta and American sign language. She plans to attend East Tennessee State University to study pre-health.
• Morgan Raiford is the daughter of Stephanie Raiford and the granddaughter of Wilma Raiford. She is a graduate of Alcoa High School. She participated in many clubs. She served as vice president of Student Government Association, National Art Honors Society, Health Occupation Student Association and secretary of Spanish Club. She will attend East Tennessee State University to study criminology and criminal justice.
Jessica Sanders is the daughter of Cecily and Jesse Sanders and granddaughter of Sylvia Porter. She is a graduate of West High School. She ran track as a sprinter and also was a member of the Beta Club. She will attend Pellissippi State Community College to study computer information systems.
Kaleea Scales is the daughter of Ann and Levarr Scales and a graduate of Alcoa High School. She played soccer. She will be attending Emory and Henry College with a major in nursing.
Sophia Thomas is the daughter of Traci and Gregory Thomas and granddaughter of Anita Dean. She graduated from Summitt High School and will be attending Fisk University.
Gabrielle Walker is the daughter of the Rev. and Mrs. Joel Walker and is a graduate of William Blount High School. She was active in chorus and a member of the track team. She has plans to attend East Tennessee State University to major in architectural interior design.
