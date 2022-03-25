Although he was born in Knoxville, the tendrils of Blount County are wrapped around the soul of author John McManus.
On April 8, he’ll return home to be celebrated as one of the newest members of the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, which has tapped him as the 2022 inductee for fiction writing. He’s written three books of short stories — “Stop Breakin’ Down: Stories,” published in 2000; “Born on a Train,” released in 2003; and “Fox Tooth Heart,” which came out in 2015.
He was 22 years old when his first collection earned him the Whiting Award for fiction, and his debut novel, “Bitter Milk,” was released in 2005. The setting for the novel, he told The Daily Times recently, is lifted from the backroads of the county in which he grew up.
“The main character is a boy growing up in a mountain holler, and even though it’s a fictional place and fictional geography, it’s roughly where Six Mile Road is,” said McManus, a 1995 graduate of William Blount High School. “A lot of my short stories have taken place in and around Blount County, and even when I’m writing about other places, I’m picturing the landscape and hearing the voices I heard growing up.”
There’s an ethereal gleam to McManus’ Southern gothic narratives, but make no mistake: The beauty about which he writes often obscures darkness and tragedy in equal measure. Some of that comes from the Larry Brown/Chris Offutt/William Gay school of craftsmanship that explores the darker aspects of human nature, and some of it is wrapped around his personal experiences of growing up in a community where he sometimes felt like an outsider.
His parents met at the University of Tennessee, and they moved to a house on Arrowhead Drive off of U.S. 411 when he was 1 ½, he said. His father, Barry, was a writer for the Maryville Enterprise, a weekly Blount County newspaper that folded in 1983, and for a short time thereafter, he was a Daily Times journalist. Around 1982, the family moved to the Highland Acres subdivision, where they lived for the next 10 years before moving to Louisville.
Until third grade, he attended New Horizon Montessori School (now Little River Montessori) on Alcoa Highway before transferring to Fairview Elementary for fourth grade, and by that point, he said, he was already fascinated by the telling of stories.
“I think I knew pretty innately, even from when I was 7 or 8 years old, that I wanted to write, and that I wanted to tell stories on paper,” he said. “I knew I wasn’t a great oral storyteller — I would get self-conscious and lose my train of thought, and I could express myself much better on paper than I could in person.
“When I was 8 or 9 years old, I had gerbils, and I learned that they come from the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. So I set out to write a novel about how my gerbils somehow escaped and made their way across the Bering Strait, all the way back to the Gobi Desert where their ancestors were from. But I got to page 3 or 4 and realized I couldn’t quite carry about my vision.”
As a middle-schooler and high school student, he voraciously devoured “every science fiction novel” in the Blount County Public Library, he added, and he would try his hand at fiction writing from time to time — “but I would get to page 2 and realize it was a lot harder than it seemed in my head,” he said. “I would get these wonderfully realized narratives that I couldn’t translate to the page.”
His teachers, however, saw potential, and in recalling his Blount County years, he credits many of the faculty at William Blount at the time for helping him realize that literature could be something not just studied but embraced as a career path. Latin teacher Jean Padgett (now Jean Susie) and his English teachers — Carolyn Payne, Sophia Metz, the late Pat Lane and Bud Burtnett — helped nurture his smoldering love of the written word into a roaring inferno.
After graduation, he attended Goucher College, but conventional wisdom that he couldn’t make a living with an English degree won out, and so at first he majored in psychology with a pre-med concentration, intending to go to medical school. Books, however, beckoned, and a particular English literature professor’s course became the class to which he arrived early and the homework he was most excited to do.
“It turns out I also wound up at a school with a great undergraduate writing program, and I was just at home there,” he said. “We were allowed to submit work as often as we could produce it, and I took that as a challenge to write a new short story every week for a while.”
Tennessee native and acclaimed novelist Madison Smartt Bell was the director of Goucher’s Creative Writing Program at the time, and he was suitably impressed by McManus’ work — so much so that he sent a half-dozen or so stories to his own literary agent in New York.
“And so his literary agent called me up one morning on my dorm room phone and offered to represent me,” McManus said with a chuckle. “I thought it was a prank call at first. It’s almost unbelievable that it happened that way, but somehow it did.”
He went on to earn his master’s at Hollins University and a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from the University of Texas-Austin, and today he’s the director of the MFA creative writing program at Old Dominion University. And he continues to write: He has three novels in the works at the moment, he added, including one titled “Magnetic South.”
“It’s about a young, strident political blogger who fancies himself an investigative journalist, but really he just blogs the news and oversells his own abilities in a way that lands him an assignment to cover Uganda’s ‘Kill the Gays’ bill (a controversial piece of 2019 legislation in the African country),” McManus said. “He, my protagonist, arrives in Kampala and finds himself in over his head.”
Of his other projects — two additional novels and a TV pilot — two of them involve the land that looms so large in his imagination, he said. The television project involves a group of “radical libertarian bitcoin miners siphoning electricity from the TVA to fund their nefarious mining operations,” he added, and the other is a novel titled “God Gave Us the Animals.”
“It’s set in the Smokies, in some imaginary space between Blount and Monroe counties, and it’s about a boy who winds up encountering a character based on (convicted domestic terrorist) Eric Rudolph back when he was on the run from the federal government,” McManus said.
“Southern Appalachia, small towns, suburban areas — I feel like I can be fluent in those landscapes and idioms and geographies because of where I grew up,” he said. “I feel very proud to come from such a place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.