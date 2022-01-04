Officers arrested a Friendsville man on Jan. 2 after he called emergency responders to a building that wasn’t burning.
Damien Jovon Tackett, 37, Vinegar Valley Road, reported at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday that Goodwill, 145 North Calderwood St., had smoke coming out of the back and multiple alarms sounding off.
The report from Alcoa Police officers states that when they got to Goodwill, Tackett was confused and disoriented.
He allegedly told them that he saw someone’s shadow walking back and forth on the store’s loading dock, as well as seeing smoke and hearing alarms.
APD, Alcoa Fire Department, Maryville Fire Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol all responded to Goodwill in emergency mode.
However, AFD found no signs of fire. No smoke was coming from the building, and no alarms were going off, the report adds.
Officers noted that Tackett showed signs of being under the influence of a narcotic and hallucinating, but he did not admit to recent drug use.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication and is being held on a $1,000 bond pending a hearing on Jan. 10 in General Sessions.
According to the report, jail nursing staff evaluated him once he was detained, because he started showing worse impairment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.