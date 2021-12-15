The Self-Propelled Foundation will resume its product show and sale after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Quality Inn Conference Room in Alcoa. Proceeds from the sale will be used for the foundation’s projects that benefit underprivileged Blount County youth. Director Jonnie S. Odom said, “It’s been two years since we’ve had a community show at the Quality Inn Conference Room due to COVID-19 and other things, and it’s been difficult to obtain the essential oils and packaging and containers. So, it’s time for us to raise some funds so we can resume our community activities,” which include purchasing meals and sponsoring activities for youth.
Odom said the sale will include beauty products she formulated and creates in her home in a sterile, pet-free environment — Nothing Better Body Balm; Twilight Liquid Essence in body spray, lotion and body powders; Jonnie’s Defense Cream, a hand cream formulated with essential oils believed to kill germs; peppermint spray, which can be used as a body spray or in a diffuser, lip balm and powders; and Rugby Secret Salve. The salve is created from a formula used by Odom’s great-grandmother, which she cooked in a cast-iron pot over a fire, and was used for scrapes, burns, etc. Odom uses that same cast-iron pot today to create the salve, which includes organic lard, pine extract, mullein and honey.
While the products should be safe for anyone to use, Odom cautions that Nothing Better contains wheat germ. Those with gluten intolerance should avoid it.
These products are only available during Self-Propelled Foundation’s fundraisers held in Blount County, at the Rugby Commissary in Historic Rugby and at select craft shows in surrounding areas.
New product offered Odom, a Blount County native, creates these products from her original ideas after thorough research, using the highest quality materials available. The beauty products offered at the fundraiser are handmade by Odom and packaged at her home. She is certified by the University of Tennessee Department of Food and Science Technology.
“Twilight is our oldest product and one people have missed,” she said. “It’s not been available for almost two years, and it’s the one I’ve gotten the most phone calls on from throughout the United States. Twilight has a lot of customer loyalty, and I’ve had a lot of upset people because they haven’t been able to order it.”
The show and sale will have a new offering, as well, handcrafted scarves created by a family member under the label “BeWeave in Yourself” and donated to Self-Propelled Foundation for the fundraiser.
“This is the first time we’ve had these at our Blount County shows,” Odom said. “The scarves come in several different lengths, are machine washable and very durable.” They will sell for $25.
In addition, Odom will have several essential oil diffusers for sale. “You can put a few drops of our peppermint spray in the water and it creates a nice scent in your house, plus peppermint is believed to have germ-fighting qualities, too,” she said. In addition, peppermint is said to repel pests such as ticks, spiders and mice. Benefits youth
Twilight was the first product Odom developed because she and friends, including Karen Brewer, assistant director of Self-Propelled, had allergic reactions to so many beauty products. “I came up with something that I could use made from natural oils that I’m not allergic to and Karen is not allergic to,” Odom said. “It has a very nice scent, and we get many compliments on it when we wear it out in public. It’s not overpowering at all.” Brewer came up with the name. Since then, Odom has developed the other products, all containing essential oils believed to have antibacterial properties as well as pleasing fragrances.
Family and friends began requesting the items, and eventually Odom formed the business and began offering them to the community. Cost ranges from $2.50 for the lip balm to $20 for Twilight Liquid Essence Spray. Proceeds from the sale of all of Odom’s products are distributed through the Self-Propelled Foundation, a Christian-based nonprofit that sponsors activities and meals for underprivileged youth.
“It depends on what the need seems to be,” Odom said.
Funds raised at this show will go toward youth projects for 2022. For additional information about the products or the foundation, contact Odom at 865-202-5803.
