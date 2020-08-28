Transworld Business Advisors, a company that provides help with buying or selling businesses, has hired a new business advisor. Sheila Hansen, of Sevierville, will be joining the team and focusing on clients in the Seymour area, as well as all of Sevier County.
Hansen is a small-business owner and will use that experience to help both buyers and sellers find the right opportunities.
“I am very excited to join the Transworld team,” Hansen said. “My years of owning a (small business and going through) the process myself of selling a business will help me guide our clients through their own process of buying or selling a business.”
