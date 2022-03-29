Four decades of improvements have been wrapped into one remodel for the Blount Memorial Hospital cafeteria. After being closed for a year, the cafeteria reopened with cosmetic improvements and an expanded menu.
Josh West, BMH senior communications manager, said the hospital closed in March 2021 and reopened last Saturday.
In a release from BMH, Culinary Director Jeff Gilmore said the remodel added a lot to the existing space. Eliminating some meeting room walls that intersected the cafeteria opened areas for extra food stations and seating, the release stated.
The last time the cafeteria updated was in 1983 by Gilmore’s father, Jim Gilmore, who was also the food services director at that time.
“He designed the one that was here, and then I had the opportunity to help design this one,” the younger Gilmore said.
The new, open layout of the cafeteria should keep lines shorter and the space less congested at food stations and checkout lines, Gilmore said. New, bar-style seating by the windows and around support pillars has added charging stations for phones or computers.
“We used a lot of resources that kind of just had to be here,” Gilmore said. “We’ve taken what some would consider an eyesore in the past and made it into a really useful resource and a nice area to sit.”
Formerly, the cafeteria offered a limited selection from a hot food bar with entrées and vegetables, a salad and soup bar and a drink area. It will continue to have those food stations in addition to a deli station and an area for grab-and-go items.
According to Gilmore, the cafeteria also has a new pizza station, an “action station” that can be used for a create-your-own omelet bar, a pasta station and a carving station for roast beef, ham and turkey.
“It really looks nice,” Board of Directors President Robert Redwine said during the hospital board meeting on March 22. “It’s opened up a bunch. I think the employees and the community that comes up here are really going to be impressed with it.”
“It’s a great job,” Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith added. “It’s a beautiful space ... It’ll be good to see people in a cafeteria again.”
Communications manager, West, said the cafeteria will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekends. He added that BMH estimates the cafeteria serves about 750 visitors per day, and the average cost of a meal is $8 to $10.
West said the hospital has about 18 full-time positions currently open for cooks, dishwashers and meal preparers specifically for hospitalized patients. Starting pay varies from position to position and the applicants’ work experience.
