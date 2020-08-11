The Harbours Gate sporting clay shoot will be held Sept. 4 at Chilhowee Sportsman's Club, 7601 Old Railroad Bed Road, Maryville. There will be two flights with 15 stations.
Flight 1 will begin at 9:30 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m., and Flight 2 will begin at 1:30 p.m., with registration at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for both flights.
The cost is $500 per team or $125 per individual. Coffee and lunch will be provided. All proceeds will go to Harbours Gate Reclamation and Harbours Gate Kids Program in the local community.
To register, go to www.harboursgate.org or call Tom Garner at 865-679-8610.
