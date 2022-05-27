Rising rents, low housing stock and historic inflation have made finding a place to live in Blount County "extremely challenging," social service providers say. For Blount Countians in or on the edge of poverty, recent changes in the economy have proven especially hazardous.
Nonprofit professionals at organizations such as Family Promise of Blount County, which works to link families with secure housing situations, have observed marked growth in the need for their services in recent months. Acting Director of Family Promise of Blount County April Smith noted that inflation, especially, has driven public demand for the organization’s assistance.
Spiking rent prices have pushed many into difficult financial situations, Smith said. While the organization has previously recommended that families spend about a third of their income on rent, that recommendation is no longer practical, she told The Daily Times. Many families will instead spend most of their income on housing.
The organization works with a few families at a time, but in recent months, Smith noted, there have been “a lot of new clients.” Like rent prices, interest in the organization from families in difficult straits has increased. Smith estimated that Family Promise has seen about 55-75 people per month in 2022; that range is considerably higher than in previous years, and their waitlist is currently made up of about 20 families.
People with evictions in their past face even greater obstacles in searching for a home. Family Promise works with families to help renters establish credentials that can help them communicate with landlords and educate themselves about responsible tenancy. But Smith said that landlords nonetheless often remain reluctant to lease property to tenants with imperfect rental records. “It’s really difficult for individuals to maneuver,” she commented.
The crux of the issue, she argued, is that “we just don’t have enough affordable housing" in Blount County.
For Julie Sharpe, too, current director of the Maryville Housing Authority, connecting people to homes has gotten increasingly difficult. Some of those challenges Sharpe traces to the early days of the pandemic, when many people lost long-standing jobs. But Sharpe has also tracked increasing demand for housing assistance since the inflation rate began rising earlier this year.
Like Smith, Sharpe has noted challenges in getting landlords to participate in housing voucher programs. Given the prices properties have been commanding lately, there’s little incentive for landlords to take on tenants in voucher programs, she said, when they could be collecting significantly higher rents from "people off the street".
There are currently over 1,300 applicants for the authority's housing voucher program.
The authority has tried to make leasing to people in its housing programs a more attractive prospect for landlords, she said. There’s a one-time signing bonus for new landlords, but providing one check to one new landlord at a time has still left it with a major backlog.
Of 40 families participating in the authority’s housing voucher program from April to May, one has been “successfully housed,” Sharpe told The Daily Times.
“It’s scary for the families and us, because we’re not in a position to help them,” she explained. As for the future, she said, “It will definitely be hard to hang on,” as the authority’s funding for its housing voucher program is directly tied to the number of people in the program who can secure housing. If the number of people successfully housed through the program sinks, so does the aid it can provide to those in need of assistance.
