In the automobile retail industry, the goal is naturally to get customers to drive out with new cars. However to keep the business booming, it’s important for the dealer to first find a way to drive customers in.
Shannon Harper, owner of Harper Jeep Ram Chrysler Dodge, knows that well. His showroom and service facility, located at 3033 Alcoa Highway, is currently undergoing an expansion that will significantly increase the size of his facility, while also providing additional amenities. With an expanded carwash and adjacent coffee shop, he hopes to lure locals to his business and give them additional reasons to conduct their commerce.
In addition to expanding the showroom by 6,000 square feet and adding 7,000 feet that will double the size of the current heavy truck shop, the new space also marks the arrival of the first Mahalo Coffee Roasters to Blount County, joining its two locations currently in Knoxville. Since the opening of the new car wash on May 1, the coffee shop has proven to a successful complement to the new facility. It can appeal not only to those waiting for their vehicles get a thorough scrub job, but also to those who go specifically to sample its roasts and enjoy a menu featuring the specialty pastries and burritos sold by Tomato Head, once a staple in downtown Maryville, but long since closed.
Harper said that he makes it a point to eat at the coffee shop every day for breakfast, dinner or both.
The arrangement with Mahalo came about through a relationship with NASCAR driver Trevor Bayne, the owner and operator of all three Mahalo locations. “We had sponsored his dirt truck car a couple years ago and we became friends after that,” Harper said. “At first we were kind of joking around about putting a Mahalo next to the car wash, but the more we talked about it, the more sense it made.”
On the other hand, Harper said that the expansion of the larger facility was necessitated due to practical purposes. “Business has been pretty robust since we bought this dealership three years ago,” he said. “So now we’re tripling the size of the showroom. It will bring our total size to 40,000 square feet. We need the showroom space and space for our salespeople. We’ve been pretty crammed up until now.”
Harper said that the construction will take place on land the company owns between its present space and the Toyota dealership next door, an area that up until now has been utilized strictly for storage.
“We were able to outsource all of our carwash operations over to our new car wash, which freed up over 100 parking spots on our lawn,” Harper said. “The original car wash was just a small single bay wash. But the new one we built is much larger, with a 135 foot wash tunnel.”
Then again, the Harper family is no stranger to expansion. Since opening their first franchise in 1981, the Harper Auto Group has grown its retail operations to include six East Tennessee dealerships that sell models made by Acura, Fiat, Porsche, Audi, Volkswagen and Maserati, in addition to the Jeep Ram Chrysler Dodge location in Alcoa which currently employs 60 individuals. Harper himself got his start in the family business at the age of 13 and gradually worked his way up into management and eventually the oversight of all the family franchises.
As for the Alcoa dealership is concerned, the coffee shop and car wash marked the initial phase of the expansion. Harper said that construction on the truck shop should be completed in July and that he expects the showroom addition to be finished by late summer.
