As of Monday, April 4, the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire in the Wears Valley community of Sevier County is about 98% contained.
All evacuation orders expired by Saturday, and affected areas are mostly open.
The fire, which began last Wednesday, March 30, reportedly burned over 2,498 acres of land.
Initial estimates suggest that the fire damaged around 300 structures in Sevier County.
Owners can view the statuses of properties affected by the fire by visiting a Sevier County website.
The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency’s own website marked only one road closed because of the fire as of Monday. But no-fly restrictions over Wears Valley and Chilhowee Mountain will remain in effect until Thursday.
Local authorities also cautioned residents that fire risks remain high.
Weather conditions Monday, officials said, left the East Tennessee area at risk of further fire. Sevier and Blount County did not issue burn permits Sunday or Monday.
According to Townsend Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions, “wind and humidity are two of the driving factors behind fire behavior. Any time you have high wind conditions and low humidity, you’re at an enhanced risk of fire.”
Both the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and the Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department urged the public to refrain from all open burning, including any activities that could throw sparks, given Monday’s weather conditions
The burn permitting process for brush and leaf piles is simple, Stallions said in an interview with The Daily Times. Because that process is so simple, he said, when a county or other local authority stops issuing permits, residents should pay attention.
“People can be fined for burning without a permit, and there’s a chance that you can be held liable for any damages a fire causes,” he noted.
He added that his department had responded to multiple reports of brush fires Monday, and that anyone preparing to burn brush should reference BurnSafeTN.org, a state government website, being doing so.
Lowered wind speeds Monday were a favorable sign, Stallions told The Daily Times. Forecasts of potential heavy rainfall overnight Tuesday would also likely aid efforts to control the fire, he said.
Such efforts are ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.