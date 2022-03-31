The Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane brush fire that began Wednesday, March 30, in the Wears Valley community was 30% contained by the afternoon of Thursday, March 31, Sevier County officials said.
At a Thursday morning press conference, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said that about 100 structures had been damaged in the fire, which had spread to affect 3,700 acres in Sevier County alone.
That number, Waters said, did not include acres affected by what he said were separate, simultaneous fires in Gatlinburg and Seymour. Waters also said that five firefighting vehicles had been damaged as a result of the fire.
Though the fire approached Pigeon Forge, Waters noted that it had not spread to the city at the time of the press conference.
Approximately 11,000 people had been evacuated from the area since the fire started, he said. “In areas we felt like were particularly in danger, we went door-to-door,” to inform residents of evacuation orders, he said.
Over 200 personnel from 70 agencies responded to the fire, Waters noted.
Blount County Fire Protection District personnel were heavily involved in attempts to control the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane fire, according to a source within the agency.
An evacuation recommendation was also issued for the Townsend Fawn Hollow and Round Top communities during the night.
According to Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions, as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 11 people had made use of a shelter located in the RIO Townsend church.
“Some chose to shelter in place, since it wasn’t a mandatory evacuation order,” he said. “We’re still assessing and monitoring the situation.”
Evacuation orders remained in place as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
One person was injured as a result of the fire Wednesday; two firefighters were treated for reportedly minor injuries early Thursday.
Waters compared the weather conditions that led up to the fire to those of November 2016, when a wildfire consumed over 17,000 acres of land in Gatlinburg and throughout Sevier County, injuring 190 people and killing 14.
Waters also commented that Mountain Tough, a nonprofit that dispensed aid to those affected by the 2016 Gatlinburg fires, had been reactivated.
Per reporting from the Associated Press, officials said that weather conditions Thursday were more conducive to controlling the fire than they had been the previous day.
County officials also announced Thursday that property damage assessments would begin shortly.
As a precautionary measure, schools in Sevier, Blount and Campbell Counties were closed Thursday.
