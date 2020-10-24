Haven House will hold a car parade for domestic violence awareness on Tuesday, Oct. 27, beginning at 6 p.m. This will be held instead of the organization's traditional candlelight vigil.
Before the parade, participants are to meet at the Greenbelt Pavilion, where the parade will begin. There will be speeches from local and state officials, as well as a proclamation to declare October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
