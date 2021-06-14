Cars and construction trucks lined both sides of Spurlock Street in Alcoa on Monday as Blount Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Altar’d State and Maryville First United Methodist Church for its latest build.
The kickoff event included a sit-down lunch for all assisting in the project.
The home is one of 20 scheduled to be built in this development, where three houses already are visible. This latest will be the home of Yolanda Jordan, who currently resides in Maryville with her two dogs. She has two children and three grandchildren.
As Habitat looks to move forward with more builds, it will require an increase in financial assistance as building costs have soared. According to recent statistics, the cost of an average home is up by $36,000.
By late Monday morning, the first wall was going up as several volunteers were on hand. The Altar’d State team numbers more than 100 and is led by Ralph Hauze, vice president of giving back and community affairs.
Habitat officials said they will need more partners to begin the 2022 builds, slated to start next spring.
