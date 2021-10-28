A long line of caution cones blocked one side of the intersection at Old Knoxville Highway and Clayton Road on Thursday evening, while emergency lights illuminated the horizon not far down on Clayton Road.
The Blount County Emergency Management Agency gathered first responders to participate in the annual, full-scale hazardous materials transportation exercise.
Before the drill started, a large group of firefighters and police personnel gathered in the parking lot by Clayton-Bradley Academy for chatter, chicken sandwiches and chips.
EMA Director Lance Coleman addressed the crowd of first responders as they took their last bites and said he hoped the drill would not only be a learning experience, but fun, too.
“This is a great opportunity for everyone to work together,” Coleman said, “because we’ve got so many different departments in Blount County, and it’s just another opportunity for everyone to find out each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”
Alcoa Fire Department was the host agency for this year’s annual drill. AFD Lt. Shane Rogers followed Coleman in addressing the crowd before the drill started.
During his brief speech, Rogers said that each agency has deficits and the full-scale drill will help recognize them.
He couldn’t speak on behalf of every agency there, but Rogers said the purpose of the drill for AFD was to see what they should base their training on to get better in the following year.
From last year, he said their focus of improvement was on decontamination, which he shortened to “decon” and said is the process of getting hazardous material off of someone.
The process, Rogers said, is very personal since they’re removing a substance layer off of someone. It can involve spraying chemicals or soap and water, depending on what will best counteract the hazardous material.
If the hazardous material is a powder, Rogers said, they would use a vacuum.
“There’s a lot of work that goes in on the front end, and the research, and the planning to see what we need to use to get that substance off of people,” Rogers said.
This year’s scenario was a vehicle accident with a car and a container truck hauling hazardous material.
Rogers said hazardous materials are transported through the county every day, so it’s important for emergency agencies to be prepared to respond to an accident.
Although it hasn’t happened yet, he said, it’s best for them to be prepared for the worst.
“It could happen tonight,” Rogers said. “It could happen tomorrow. But this drill gets to exercise 99% of our hazmat capabilities, whether it be “decon,” you know, patient care, actually mitigating the leak. We get to practice everything.”
They used a smoke machine under a fire truck to simulate a real emergency, with two “victims” laying to the side in a field.
Once on the scene, firefighters used a 4-gas meter, which detects combustible gas, then determined what they would use to counteract the hazardous material.
They returned with a hose from a fire truck and sprayed toward the two “victims,” then continued to spray toward the emission — the smoke machine.
“When this does happen, it’s going to take several agencies,” Rogers said. “I mean, we all have the equipment to do what we need. We’re all just limited on manpower.”
Present at the drill were representatives from AFD, Blount County Fire Department, Maryville Fire Department, Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department, Alcoa Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Rescue Squad, American Medical Response and Blount Memorial Hospital, a release from the county EMA states.
It adds that while fire departments responded to the mock incident, law enforcement agencies were responsible for managing traffic flow and keeping bystanders from getting “injured.”
According to the release, the drill was funded by a grant administered through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation.
