The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Alcoa will present its Historically Black Colleges and Universities College Fair at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3. All teens interested in learning more about the HBCUs are welcome to attend. Refreshments will be served.
MLK Center Director Lilli Brown said schools that will be participating include Knoxville College, Tennessee State University, Clark Atlanta University and Bluefield State College. Materials will also be available from Fisk University.
There are seven HBCUs in Tennessee: American Baptist University, Fisk University, Meharry Medical College and Tennessee State University, all in Nashville, Knoxville College in Knoxville, Lane College in Jackson and LeMoyne Owen College in Memphis.
The U.S. is home to 107 colleges that are identified by the US Department of Education as HBCUs. Of those, three are currently closed.
For more information on the college fair at MLK Center in Alcoa, contact MLK Center Director Lilli Brown at 865-983-1954. The center is located at 209 E. Franklin St., Alcoa.
