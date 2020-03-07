Two devoted health care professionals who began their careers in non-medical departments at Blount Memorial Hospital say they never imagined they would have ended up where they have.
Jennifer Kagay and Ashley Riddle credit their successful career climbs to supportive mentors and generous resources.
“I had really great mentors in my life. My parents, my husband,” Kagay said. “Everyone just pushed me and helped me and coached me and mentored me. I eventually got to here.”
Kagay dreamed of being a nurse when she was a little girl, so when the opportunity arose to take certified nursing assistant (CNA) classes while a student at Heritage High School, Kagay jumped at the chance.
Shortly after graduating, she started at BMH’s Atrium Cafe. A few months later, she became a ward clerk, similar to secretary for a hospital unit.
Despite having taken all necessary classes to become a CNA while at Heritage, Kagay waited to take her CNA board exam until a year and a half into her employment at BMH. Finally, in the spring of 2013, Kagay officially started as a CNA carrying out tasks such as bathing, dressing and assisting patients.
She remained in this position while attending nursing school at Pellissippi State Community College. During this time, she also got married and gave birth to her first son. In 2016, Kagay graduated and became a registered nurse.
“A lot of nurses come straight out of nursing school and become a nurse,” Kagay said. “And then a lot of us go through CNA and path our way.”
Though she had accomplished her childhood goal of being a nurse, Kagay continued to climb. Shortly after becoming a nurse, she became RN Team Leader. After team leader, she started as a clinical educator before graduating to her current position: nurse manager.
Now, after an eight-year career at BMH, Kagay has an office overlooking Maryville. She spends her time tending to patients and supervising and educating other nurses on the medical-surgery and neurosurgery unit.
Three years after Kagay’s employment began, another success story began at Blount Memorial.
Ashley Riddle started her health care quest working in BMH’s housekeeping department in 2015.
Riddle took a job in housekeeping to save up money to finish college and become a teacher.
“I was getting my teaching degree,” she said. “I went all the way through my associate’s.”
But while working in housekeeping, Riddle experienced a traumatic personal event that started her thinking about a career in the medical field.
Riddle’s uncle, with whom she lived and was extremely close, died suddenly from heart complications. While in the hospital prior to his death, Riddle observed the nurses and said the way they cared for her uncle “set off the fire” inside of her.
“It was by far the darkest time of my life, but I am so grateful because that moment is when I realized my purpose,” Riddle said. “I’m supposed to be taking care of people.”
After her uncle’s death, Riddle moved on to become ward clerk. She then participated in Blount Memorial’s six-week CNA certification.
She currently works as a CNA while pursuing a nursing degree at South College in Knoxville. She’ll graduate and become a registered nurse in June 2021.
Riddle said being a CNA has taught her the true importance of communicating with people.
“Sometimes we see things that (the patients’) families don’t see,” she said. “Sometimes they’ll tell you things they don’t tell their family just because you’re in there and you’re giving them a bath and they just open up to you sometimes.”
Both women believe their career climbs at Blount Memorial have given them a leg up in the medical field.
“You already know how to talk to the patients. You already know how to interact with them. You already know how to take care of them,” Riddle said. “It just gives you a head start.”
“You already have a foundation,” Kagay added. “It’s a career we’ve built and it’s being successful. Being a CNA, I never thought I would be here.”
