Every veteran has a story to tell. Common threads connect each one, but each individual has a unique voice, a unique perspective, that weaves together a more complete story of any war. Whether the veteran served in the thick of combat or at a desk, in supporting the work of the military by making sure critical supplies were delivered where most needed, keeping communications open between those serving and their loved ones who were serving in a different way back home, or assisting in rebuilding a country torn by war, the stories need to be told.
This is the premise behind the recently published book, “Vietnam Voices: Stories of Tennesseans Who Served in Vietnam 1965-1975, Volume 3,” edited by Jim Stovall, William Minser and Ed Caudill. In this continuation of the series, 15 Vietnam veterans share their experiences, thoughts on the war itself and how it affected their lives from that point forward.
The book is part of the Vietnam Voices project undertaken by the Blount County Public Library and the Blount County Friends of the Library. The goal is to interview and record the stories of as many Vietnam veterans as possible, making the audio interviews available on the library’s website at https://bit.ly/vietnamvoices and to transcribe some of the interviews and present them in book form. More than 50 veterans have now been interviewed.
The rest of the story
“It’s been a real blessing to have been able to find so many of these guys willing to talk, because not everybody is,” said Jim Stovall, who served in the U.S. Navy 1970-1974 but was not in the Vietnam theater.
“One of the principles I’ve developed is that if you were in the military anywhere, doing anything, then you have a story to tell. We’ve been fortunate to find a lot of people in this area who did serve during Vietnam and were willing to share their stories with us.”
Ed Caudill said, “So much of the history books we have are battle history, and that’s not the complete story,” and William “Billy” Minser, a U.S. Army veteran who served in South Vietnam 1969-70, added, “That’s maybe half the story. One out of 10 were in combat, the rest were in support activities.”
In the course of doing the interviews, the three men found that many of the veterans downplayed their experiences. For example, Caudill said, “Billy and I talked to a fellow who said, ‘I just drove a truck.’ Then when we got the details, we discovered it was a fuel-filled tanker going through combat areas.”
Another story comes from a veteran who was on a construction unit. Stovall said, “He wasn’t in any combat, but he was part of the Army’s effort to try and rebuild. … The Army had quite a number of units that tried to help the Vietnamese in various ways, to teach them how to do things and to bring new research and technology to their way of life. There are plenty of combat stories throughout all three volumes, but it’s not only that. There’s a lot of other stuff, too, that I think is valuable for people to know.”
‘Nobody asked’
Most of the time the story of Vietnam is told based on the generals’ point of view, or the politicians’ point of view — more of a Washington story, Stovall said. “Well, we felt like it wasn’t a Washington story, or at least, that wasn’t the whole story. The people who were actually there, on the ground, whether in the jungle, at headquarters or whatever they were doing, that was a story that had not been told or had been ignored.
“I’ve always argued that if you were alive and aware of anything in the 1960s, Vietnam affected your life. It wasn’t just that you saw the news about it. Everybody, no matter who they were, had somebody that was directly affected by Vietnam, whether it was by the draft, or somebody you knew going there, or the protests. So, it was really a people’s story that we felt hadn’t been emphasized enough.”
When the three men first started working on the Vietnam Voices project, they repeatedly were told, “Nobody ever asked about this, nobody ever talked about this.” Stovall said, “Then as I thought about it, I realized that, although I wasn’t in Vietnam, when I got out of the Navy, nobody talked to me about what I did. If you were getting out of the military, a lot of times you didn’t want to talk about it. Not that anything bad happened (to him). I always felt like being in the military was such an odd experience that nobody would understand it anyway. All of these things sort of worked together to put this blanket over Vietnam and the experiences that many people had, particularly those who were there. Like Ed said, this is a story that hadn’t been told because nobody was asked.”
Volume 4 underway
“Vietnam Voices: Stories of Tennesseans Who Served in Vietnam 1965-1975, Volume 3,” is available at The Bookmark Café in the Blount County Public Library, as an ebook or paperback on Amazon or in hard cover at Barnes and Noble. It is also available in large print. Several copies are available to be checked out at the library.
Volume 4 is now in process. Stovall said, “Billy’s written a full memoir of his time in Vietnam and his return home, and that’s going to lead off the volume. We’re going to have interviews with some of the veterans, and we’re going to try to say something about many of the people we’ve tried to find who are either from Blount County or have Blount County connections who did not return from Vietnam. While we won’t be able to include all those people in this volume, we do want to give these people some acknowledgement.” Although Volume 4 will likely be the final publication, Minser and Caudill will continue interviewing veterans for the library’s audio archives.
All profits from the sale of the “Vietnam Voices” books go to the Friends of the Blount County Library in support of the library’s programs.
