The hearing date has been changed for a Louisville man accused of murdering his 2-month-old son.
Corey Ryan Dillow, 19, was set to appear in Blount County Criminal Court before Judge Robert L. Headrick on Sept. 15 on charges of criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse. The hearing has been rescheduled for Nov. 10, Blount County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond told The Daily Times in a text message.
Desmond said there is still a wait for the medical examiner’s final autopsy report and that it should be completed before Dillow’s next court date.
“The type of testing they’re conducting requires a certain amount of time to pass,” Desmond said.
Dillow has been in custody since June 25, when he was arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded to his residence and found his infant child unresponsive.
The incident report states that a deputy came to Dillow’s residence after a medical call of an infant having difficulty breathing and CPR in progress. There, he found the infant unresponsive and lying on the floor.
The deputy couldn’t detect a pulse or breath sounds and noticed a “large amount of vomit occluding his airway.” After firmly patting the infant on the back and detecting no fibrillation or shock with AED pads, the deputy began CPR.
The deputy completed one round of chest compressions by the time more responders arrived. The infant was taken to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:24 p.m. June 25, the report states.
Dillow told law enforcement his son became sick the night before his death and was vomiting, the report states.
The next day, the infant began coughing and choking while Dillow was gone from the room to make him a sandwich, he said, and Dillow “gave the baby some breaths,” called the mother and began performing CPR.
The report states evidence obtained during the investigation, including autopsy results and interview statements, led to the case being reclassified from one of a sick child to a homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.