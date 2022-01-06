The 16-year-old male who allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old man in Maryville will have a hearing on Jan. 16 in Blount County Juvenile Court.
At 1:38 p.m. on Dec. 7, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said officers were dispatched to Blount Memorial Hospital to investigate what happened to the victim of a gunshot, Jaylin Dixon, 20, from Knoxville.
A group of four people had brought Dixon to the hospital and told officers where the shooting had occurred. Officers then went to a residence on Pinecrest Circle, arrested the 16-year-old and charged him with homicide and four counts of aggravated assault.
Crisp said it is the District Attorney’s decision to pursue trying a juvenile as an adult, and that MPD’s investigation is mostly wrapped up and ready for court. Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond said he was unable to comment on the case.
Dixon was one of five people in the vehicle that the juvenile allegedly shot toward, only striking Dixon. He died from the wound.
Monique Dixon, Jaylin Dixon’s mother, said in an interview with The Daily Times that his death is taken “one day at a time” with Jaylin’s two children. He has a 2-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son with ongoing health concerns.
“They’re young right now,” Dixon said, “and they don’t know too much right now, other than we’re going to have to ... keep his memories alive.”
She said Jaylin was staying with a family in Blount County when he was shot and killed. Living in Knoxville, she said Jaylin was in Maryville to try and stay out of trouble for his two children.
He was charged with theft, evading arrest and assault on a deputy in the summer of 2021.
A report from Blount County Sheriff’s Office states that on May 30, deputies chased a vehicle into Knoxville, where it wrecked off-road, and a driver and passenger fled on foot.
The second occupant wasn’t located, but Jaylin was detained by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies from both counties also reported that a handgun was located in the passenger seat next to Dixon’s ID.
A report from KCSO states the same handgun was reported stolen in December 2020.
Another report from KCSO states that Dixon assaulted a Knox County deputy when they arrested him on May 30. He allegedly head-butted and spit on the deputy.
A few months later, on Aug. 22, he was arrested by Knoxville Police officers and charged with possession of a firearm, marijuana and paraphernalia.
He and three others were in a vehicle in Knoxville when officers pulled them over for window tint violation and allegedly found two handguns, a little over 5.5 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale, a KPD report states.
The driver of the vehicle allegedly told officers he was driving the others around to sale marijuana.
As of his death on Dec. 7, Dixon’s Blount County charges were still open in Blount County General Sessions Court. Knox County General Sessions Court did not respond by press time on Thursday regarding whether Dixon’s charges were open on Dec. 7.
