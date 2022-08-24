The Board of Directors of CBBC Bank and Twin Cities Financial Services, Inc. is pleased to announce Mike Hearon has joined the bank as president and board member. CEO Mike Baker will continue his leadership and guidance role at CBBC Bank while Hearon will handle the day-to-day management of the bank.
Hearon most recently served as a community banker, senior vice president with First Horizon.
“Mike’s 34 years of banking experience and community involvement will be valuable to continuing the mission of CBBC Bank. We strive to provide the best possible banking solutions for our customers’ needs as our clients are not only our customers, but they are also our friends, neighbors and family. Mike is a knowledgeable and professional banker that cares about his team and his community,” CEO Baker said
Hearon has served as a member of the board of directors, including treasurer and chair, and campaign chair of the United Way of Blount County. He has served on the Boys and Girls Club of Blount County board of directors. He also has been active with the Boy Scouts, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, American Cancer Society, and Second Harvest Food Bank. Mike is a graduate of William Blount High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
He and his wife Evelyn reside in Walland and have two children.
