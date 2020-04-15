Heather Hilton will transition from principal of Sam Houston Elementary to principal of Maryville High School in the coming weeks.
At MHS, she will succeed Greg Roach, principal since 2011. He will be semi-retired and work part time at the district level starting in July as a school support specialist overseeing student discipline, school safety and state testing.
Before joining Maryville City Schools at Sam Houston, Hilton had 14 years of experience as a principal or assistant principal at the middle and high school levels.
She began her career teaching science in middle and high school, including chemistry and physics. She also coached volleyball and track, and served as faculty sponsor for Science Olympiad.
Her first position in administration was assistant principal of Artie Henry Middle School in her home state of Texas. After relocating to Florida, she held a variety of leadership roles as principal at three high schools and one middle school, before relocating to Maryville.
She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Trinity University in San Antonio, as well as the Post-Master’s Principal Certification from Southwest Texas State University. Hilton and her husband, Mike, have one daughter, Ashley, who will begin her senior year at Maryville High School this fall. Mike Hilton is a retired Florida law enforcement officer who now works in the security department for Knox County Public Schools.
Maryville City Schools is accepting applications online for an elementary principal.
