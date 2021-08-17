Steady rains leftover from Tropical Storm Fred mostly left Blount County unscathed as of late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said at 3 p.m. Tuesday no major road closures were in place, but had crews watching areas that commonly flood.
Trees were down in several areas and some traffic accidents occurred, but Blount County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant said there were no major situations by late afternoon.
Headrick encouraged drivers to be aware of these areas as they travel through the early hours of Wednesday.
"That's what we're hearing from Morristown and that's what we're tracking on the radar at the Blount County Operations Center," Headrick said of heavy rains.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Morristown said Monday rains throughout the county would average 2-2½ inches with higher levels in the mountains.
U.S. Geological Survey river gauge data in Alcoa, Maryville and Townsend on Tuesday showed increasing cubic-feet-per-inch levels at Little River, whose branches are spread throughout the county.
Though levels were rising, they weren't anywhere near 2021 peaks, which data shows was highest in February and May.
Headrick advised people to take caution around areas like Caldwell Lane near UT Agricultural Farm and Walker Road, both of which are susceptible to flooding.
Crews also are keeping track of mountainside areas on the way to Townsend. Recent rock slides on a portion of Old Walland Highway closed that road for months as crews secured the area with nets.
Drivers should never try to drive through flooded areas, officials said.
Closures that happen in the coming days, if any, are usually announced on official Facebook pages of the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the Blount County Mayor's office and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa.
Forecasts show a brief break from rains Wednesday but scattered showers through Monday of next week.
A flash flood watch is in place until early today.
