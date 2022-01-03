Heavy snow pulled down trees across Blount County on Monday, Jan. 3, including onto a Townsend rental cabin where a 7-year-old girl was found dead.
Deputies responded to a call of a tree that had fallen on top of a cabin on Towns End Road at 8:15 a.m., and they discovered the tree had landed on the bedroom where the child was sleeping, according to Marian O’Briant, public information officer for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies and members of the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department, Blount County Fire Department, Blount County Highway Department and the National Park Service all worked to reach the girl and remove the tree from the cabin.
The girl had died while trapped inside, according to O’Briant, who said the cabin was a short-term rental property. BCSO had not released her name at press time, and O’Briant said the deputies’ report was not yet complete.
Power out
Road and electrical crews began working shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, to clear damage from the snowfall, which the National Weather Service estimated at 1-3 inches.
At one point Alcoa Electric Department had about 3,600 customers without power scattered throughout the county.
The biggest impact was in the mountains, including East Millers Cove, Six Mile, Jericho, Rocky Branch, Cold Springs, Old Chilhowee and Old Walland Highway, according to Alcoa Electric Director Ryan Trentham.
So many trees were down on Old Walland Highway that Blount County Highway Superintendent Jeff Headrick said, “We started crews at each end and worked toward the middle.”
Alcoa Electric had close to 30 linemen and engineers working to restore power and by Monday afternoon the outage was down to about 1,600 customers, but Trentham noted trees were continuing to fall and said it would be hard to predict when everyone would have power. He expected the crews to work “well into the night.”
“We’re working as quickly as possible,” he said, while staying safe in hazardous conditions.
While the power department trims trees 20 feet on each side of the lines, Trentham said the trees falling were 30-60 feet. He said pines are notorious for catching snow and breaking.
The largest impact for the Maryville Electric Department was a tree that fell on a line and broke a power pole on Montvale Road around 5 a.m., cutting service to 773 homes until shortly after 10 a.m.
A total of 1,000 Maryville customers lost power at some point Monday, but all were back in service by early afternoon.
Trees and ice
Because the precipitation started as rain the highway department couldn’t treat the roads in advance, Headrick explained. His crew of about 58 workers began plowing shortly after 5 a.m. and then cutting down trees and moving them off the roads.
“We’ll be working into the night and all day tomorrow,” Headrick said Monday afternoon, Jan. 3.
BCSO deputies also carry chain saws in their vehicles to help clear smaller trees from the roads and keep them open for emergency services.
“Those guys and our folks work so good together,” Headrick said, with deputies clearing the smaller trees and the highway department using backhoes, bucket trucks and track hoes.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, the highway department already had more than 75 reports of downed trees and calls were still coming in.
With the ground saturated from earlier rainfall then the heavy snow, Headrick said trees were down all over the county.
By midafternoon his crews also were treating areas with salt where moisture remaining on the roadways could freeze over night, with temperatures expected to drop to 24 degrees Fahrenheit.
On Tuesday morning, Jan. 4, he said, it will be critical for drivers to watch out for black ice.
School break extended
The snowfall not only gave children an opportunity to play but also an extended winter break.
Blount County Schools, Maryville City Schools and Alcoa City Schools all moved planned administrative or professional development days from Monday, Jan. 3, to Tuesday, Jan. 4, because of the snowfall.
That is pushing the students’ first day back from winter break in all the districts to Wednesday, Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.