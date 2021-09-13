Heintooga Round Bottom Road will be closed temporarily during the weekdays through Friday, Sept. 24, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced in a Monday news release.
The full closure is necessary to safely operate large equipment along the one-way road for the delivery of gravel and road grading, the release stated. It does restrict access to the Spruce Mountain, Palmer Creek and Balsam Mountain trailheads.
Beginning at the Balsam Mountain Picnic Area and extending throughout the one-way section of Heintooga Round Bottom Road, the closure will be in place Monday through Friday each week. The area will be open to all access on the weekends.
The lower two-way section of the roadway and Straight Fork Road will stay open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.