The Helen Ross McNabb Center in Knoxville has changed its name to the McNabb Center effective immediately. McNabb will continue to provide mental health, substance use, social and victim services, the organization said Thursday in a press release.
The McNabb Center is undergoing a brand refresh in order to become more identifiable in the communities it serves, the release stated. In addition to the new name, a new logo will be unveiled in the coming year.
