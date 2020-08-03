Multiple agencies were working a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River late Monday.
The crash occurred between Alcoa Highway and Sequoyah Hills, the Knoxville Police Department said on its website.
"Please stay away from the area as emergency crews respond for rescue efforts. We will update as more information becomes available," the post stated.
