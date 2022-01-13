A release from the City of Alcoa advises residents of the area and motorists to be aware of new construction at the E-Commerce construction site, 4101 South Singleton Road.
Starting at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, multiple companies will be working together to set HVAC units on the rooftop of the building by using a helicopter.
With 56 units taking five to six minutes each to place, helicopter use is expected to last five to six hours.
The anticipated rain date is the following day, Jan. 16, if there is a weather delay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.