When Helen and Lendel Abbott lost their Chilhowee View Road home in a fire on Sept. 10, their family, friends and community asked first, “Are they OK?” After learning that the Abbotts and their little dog, Pee Digger, were all right, a second question immediately followed: “How can we help?”
Helen Abbott’s son, Trevis Gardner, at the urging of many, set up an account at Citizens Bank of Blount County (CBBC) for financial donations to support recovery from the fire.
Gardner posted information about the bank account on his Facebook page shortly after the fire, saying, “My mother is resilient. She is thankful for everything she has, at this point, especially her life. She is also very stubborn. She sees help and support as something she does for others, not others for her. She and Lendel are fiercely independent and take responsibility for their destiny with unique pride. She has not asked for any help or support from anyone, but she has certainly been overwhelmed with offers of support from so very many people.”
Facebook auction
An online auction also has been set up on Facebook at “Benefit Auction for Helen Shultz Abbott.” One of the organizers, Kelly Simerly, said, “I grew up in the Chilhowee View community and work in the community center with Helen. The auction was the idea of a mutual friend of ours, Jennifer Giffin. She had done a Facebook auction previously for a friend of hers who needed money for medical bills, and she said it did quite well. So, we started collecting things for it and started a Facebook auction.”
Items for the auction are new, handmade or gently used as well as certificates for various services. Simerly said these include a new leaf blower and trimmer, both valued at $250; framed artwork; crocheted items; holiday wreaths; gift baskets; a UT tumbler; larger items, such as a bedroom suite; antiques, including a 1930s dough bowl; and collectibles. “We have a unique knife,” Simerly said. “It’s a William Henry single edition 2008 knife, last appraised in 2015 for $1,850. We have a starting price on that of $750.
“We even have a rifle. It’s a .22 Remington. If we don’t get what we need on it, we’ll go back and revisit that.”
Comment on the post for the item with your bid, and there is no limit to the number of times you can bid. Simerly said the winners will be notified after bidding closes at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 and a time arranged for local pickup.
“We are still accepting donations of items for the auction,” Simerly said. To donate items, contact Simerly at 865-755-6278.
‘We’ve been blessed’
The Abbotts have been overwhelmed with all the support. Helen Abbott said, “People have been so good to us,” from the steady stream of family and friends offering help to American Red Cross assistance and quick work from Alcoa Utilities in establishing power to their new home, an RV now located on the hill behind their destroyed home.
“The Lord was watching out for us, and He has taken care of us for the last five weeks,” Abbott said. “We’ve been blessed with help of all kinds.”
The fire broke out in their basement home shortly after she and Lendel left to do some work at Chilhowee View Community Center where they volunteer. Helen had been volunteering at a car show in Pigeon Forge earlier in the day with Simerly, raising funds for the community center, arriving home and picking up Lendel and Pee Digger on the way to the community center.
“We’re just thankful we’re alive and not hurt,” Abbott said. “We left at four minutes till 7 that night, and the call went in to the fire department at 11 minutes after 7. The fire department was here at 7:29. It was going up in flames when they got here. They were out here in a very timely manner, and it was already going up.”
According to a report published Sept. 12 in The Daily Times, firefighters arrived at 7:29 p.m. and left by 9:50 p.m. Seven trucks and 15 firefighters responded. The interior of the house took extensive damage and was deemed unlivable although the house structure was fine.
“They have not figured out what caused the fire,” Abbott said. “They checked all the electrical wiring. They thought it might have started in the air conditioning and they checked it, took it apart and couldn’t find anything. They said it was just one of those things that happens.”
Family Bible survives
Abbott did not have insurance on the home, where she has lived since 1966. The difficulty in finding an insurer and expense of insuring a basement home was so high, she dropped it several years ago.
“We’re not rebuilding,” she said. “We just couldn’t stand the thoughts of going back in there and redoing the basement.” Instead, they opted to purchase the RV, “the little house,” which her son found in North Carolina. A cousin and a friend moved it to Blount County for them; movers contacted were booked until after the first of the year.
Lendel, an accomplished woodcarver, lost most of his carvings in the fire but has been able to salvage some of them. “I hate I lost about 80% of my woodcarvings, and I hate that I lost three fireplace mantels, all my Cades Cove keepsakes. But it didn’t take my memories, it didn’t take Helen and it didn’t take Pee Digger, so I’ll be all right. I hope this never happens to anybody else.”
Surprisingly, Helen has salvaged most of her genealogical materials and a family Bible belonging to her grandparents, William Marion Gregory and his wife, Catherine Tipton Gregory, of Cades Cove. “It was burnt right around the edges of the pages but everything is still readable,” Helen said. “It’s amazing. … Some of the things right around the Bible was burned. Fires are like a tornado. It would burn something and then something right beside it wouldn’t be burned.”
She paused, then added, “One minute you’ve got a roof over your head and the next minute you’ve got nothing.”
The Abbotts are grateful in spite of the losses. Helen said, “Things can be replaced but lives can’t. … We could be at Vanderbilt or Erlanger on a ventilator or worse, but we’re both up walking around and Pee Digger is too. We’ve had more inquiries about Pee Digger than anything. He is a popular little dog. People just love him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.