Since 2008, members and volunteers with RIO Revolution Church in Maryville have provided free shoes, backpacks and other supplies to students in Blount County as part of its Helping Hands outreach ministry.
This year will be no different as some 500 volunteers will help distribute the items. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the church, 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. Registration was through RIO’s website and is now closed.
Dionne Watson is serving as recruiting coordinator this year, responsible for getting those all-important volunteers on board. She said the RIO Revolution congregation gives the money to host the annual event. Every penny given to the ministry goes to help purchase the shoes and school supplies, Watson said.
Children who are registered will first be taken inside the sanctuary, where they can get fitted for new shoes, Watson said. The students, in grades 1-12, will be able to select their own pair.
“Our sanctuary will be turned into a giant Shoe Carnival,” the coordinator said. New socks and underwear are part of the giveaway, too, along with backpacks full of notebook paper, pencils, crayons, glue, etc.
Hair stylists will be on-site to give free haircuts to students. At the back of the church is its pavilion, where boxes of food will be handed out.
In previous years, Helping Hands was held at Heritage High School. Last year during the pandemic, that wasn’t possible so RIO decided to have it at the church in 2020 and are doing so again in 2021.
Because space at RIO is smaller, Helping Hands has extended the length of time the event is being held and families have been given appointment times so not too many show up at the same time.
Social media and word of mouth are ways they get the word out, but many in the community are familiar with this huge project.
“This is our 14th year,” Watson said. “The community knows it happens. Pastor Hepperly says every year we will be back next year.”
Watson said they expect thousands of students on Saturday. She said it is RIO Revolution’s hope that other churches will want to do similar events so even more families will receive help.
In 2018, this ministry was able to give out 1,605 pairs of shoes and 2,250 backpacks. Clothing also was distributed that year. On July 24, Helping Hands will be held at Greenback School in Loudon County for those students and also Vonore Elementary.
“We want to teach other churches what we are doing,” Watson explained. “We really want them to start replicating it. It is not about us. It is God’s work.”
