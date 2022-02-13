Given the perils of the pandemic, teachers are more of a precious commodity than ever before these days. Consequently, when one is recognized, it serves as a reminder of the dedication and devotion that’s urgently needed.
When Mandy Dockery, a teacher for both the deaf and hard of hearing and for the visually impaired and Child Find Coordinator for Blount County Schools, was presented with an Outstanding Teacher of the Year award from the Southeast Regional Institute on Deafness this past October, it affirmed the fact that her work in particular is always invaluable.
According to the institute, the award is given an individual who “exemplifies the highest standard of the teaching profession and who demonstrates extraordinary commitment to the educational excellence, learning and welfare of the deaf and hard of hearing students.”
A teacher for the past seven years, Dockery currently circulates between 21 schools in Blount County. As a teacher for deaf & hard of hearing for the past four years and a teacher for visually impaired for the past two, she takes the role of an itinerant instructor who travels to see the students that make up her caseload.
Despite her demanding schedule — she is one of the few teachers in the state of Tennessee who serves both the deaf and visually impaired — she also earned her second master’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in 2020. Nowadays, Dockery finds herself teaching all grade levels.
“I have multiple students in our developmental Prek programs in Blount County and a wide range of students all the way up to high school,” she said. “It truly is a blessing to work with such a great group of kids with all varying needs. No two days are ever the same.”
Dockery said that on average, she has approximately 15 students on her caseload that she works with during an average school year. Yet, her responsibilities entail more than that.
“I consult with teachers on other students who may not need my direct services,” she said. “I assist schools when they have concerns with students who may have hearing or visual needs not yet identified. Also, I am the child find coordinator for the county, which means that I screen children between the ages of three and school age that may have developmental concerns, and I help the families with those transitions from TEIS (Tennessee Early Intervention Systems) into our developmental pre k programs.”
The fact that Dockery serves students with a variety of special needs necessitates a different approach to each situation. That often involves teaching the teachers how to work with that particular population within their classroom, how to accommodate and support those students and how to give them every opportunity to succeed academically.
It also involves helping the students take advantage of the assistive technology, to ascertain whatever information they might be missing and to advocate for their needs and ask for help when they need it. Dockery sees her job as a mission of sorts, one that directly affects the young people that she works with.
As a late identified deaf child at the age of three, she didn’t start talking until age four and she struggled to catch up to her peers throughout most of her childhood.
“I had very few good teachers who helped academically through school, but more who didn’t know how to help me,” she said “I missed so much information that most times I would give up on myself. It wasn’t until later in life when I gained confidence and realized that I could do more than the limitations that I had placed on myself. I knew then that I wanted to make sure that no other child would place these same limitations on themselves in school.”
That’s when she decided to get a degree in Deaf Education. “Having this job is rewarding in itself everyday,” she said. “My biggest accomplishment is seeing my students take charge of their disability and persevere. I think it speaks volumes to them to know that I know firsthand how hard it is to be in their shoes. There’s a level of trust between us in that they know that I will always be there for them and always encourage them to rise above their disability because they are not defined by their deficit areas.”
She does admit that there are challenges. “One, getting the general education teachers to understand the severity of having a student with hearing loss or vision loss in their classroom and just how much the student misses out on without the accommodations and supports put in place for them. Two, is teaching the students how to self-advocate for themselves. Too often, they don’t want to stand out in a crowd or classroom. They fear being ridiculed by their peers, and that is heartbreaking to me. Peer acceptance is such a struggle these days.”
Nevertheless, she’s grateful for the recognition the award gave her and the support of her family, her peers, her supervisor and the staff she works with at Blount County Schools.
“I am absolutely humbled by this award,” she said. “To be able to pay it forward and see the growth of these kids daily and to love my job is enough for me. To be in this profession is an award in itself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.