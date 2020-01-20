Hundreds of Blount Countians honoring the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, were encouraged to look beyond the “whitewashed” image of the civil rights leader and confront more than overt forms of racism and injustice.
Associate Professor Frances Henderson said her message at the MLK Day Celebration at the Clayton Center for the Arts was about “reclaiming Martin Luther King Jr.”
“At a moment when white conservatives like Mike Pence invoke Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech — that one day all of our children regardless of race, color or creed will be able to sit side by side at a table — as he defends the construction of a border wall and turns a blind eye to the detention centers that hold migrant children at the border, it is time to reclaim that dream,” the former Maryville College faculty member now teaching at the University of Kentucky said to applause.
“At a time when those in power sign Martin Luther King Jr. proclamations with one hand and cut social services and economic safety nets with the other, Martin Luther King Jr. needs to be reclaimed,” she continued to more applause.
“When Ram uses Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice and words to sell trucks in a Super Bowl ad, it is time to reclaim — no, rescue — Martin Luther King Jr. from the offensive antithetical whitewashed mythical version and the misuse of his image,” she said.
Telling only part of his story obscures the radical nature of his work in the months before his death, she said, when he focused on the relationship between economic justice and racial justice, challenging white Americans to examine the effects of the privilege they enjoy.
Henderson offered a lesser-known quote from King: “Shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating that absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will.”
“The shallow understanding or knowledge of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. allows well-intentioned people to tell our children only one-third of the story of MLK’s life and work, to highlight the Kumbaya aspect and laud him for his peaceful nonviolent tactics without situating them within the broader trajectory of his evolution or of his refusal later to roundly condemn the use of violence to achieve justice, saying, ‘A riot is the language of the unheard, and what is it that America has failed to hear?’”
“It has failed to hear that the promises of freedom and justice have not been met, and it has failed to hear that large segments of white society are more concerned about tranquility and the status quo than about justice and humanity,” Henderson continued.
Returning to the 2018 Dodge Ram truck ad, she explained that the King quotes used about service there were from a longer speech about the dangers of advertising, ego and consumerism. That spirit of service celebrated in the advertisement is at the heart of the whitewashed version of King, she said.
“Isn’t it ironic that Ram used Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s words to sell a truck during a Super Bowl that people were boycotting in order to bring attention to racial injustice,” Henderson said, quoting a tweet that said, “‘It’s a bold move to use Martin Luther King Jr. to sell Dodge Ram trucks during a game in a league that blackballed a man for speaking out against racism.’”
Before his death, King had come to understand that racial injustice was closely tied to economic injustice, Henderson said.
He began raising questions about the use of funds for military efforts such as the Vietnam War instead of social services, she said, and he was moving in the direction of democratic socialism.
“Many white Americans of good will have never connected bigotry with economic exploitation,” Henderson said. “They have deplored prejudice but tolerated or ignored economic injustice. Put differently, there are all types of terror that black communities are facing but only some of which makes white people, including politicians, policymakers and those of good will uncomfortable.”
In 2020, people may confront overt white supremacy but not underlying issues.
“What the fight for economic justice demands is the reevaluation of life and privilege that whiteness allows,” she said. That includes recognizing factors such as redlining and subpar schools in the racial wealth gap.
“We pat ourselves on the back when we are successful in attempts to remove blatant symbols of white supremacy while the very foundations that perpetuate generational poverty, illiteracy and white supremacy still exist,” she said. “Where’s the collective outrage among whites over the chasms existing between black and white wages, generational wealth, poor literacy, low high school graduation rates, college degree attainment, suspensions, push outs, imprisonment, unemployment, school funding — do I need to go on?”
Progress made in the past 60 years is being eroded, she said, citing new voting restrictions.
To attack all forms of injustice, she urged people to follow the advice from Philadelphia education rights activist Sharif El-Mekki.
“Make covert forms of racism as socially unacceptable as Charlottesville,” she said. “This includes recognizing the absence of teachers of color in our schools, the uneven distribution of school funding and resources, disproportionate hiring practices, push outs and education practices.”
Examine white privilege; read while trying to avoid feeling defensive; find organizations that are doing things to disrupt and dismantle and engage in them; and, she said, “act with a sense of urgency.”
Master of ceremonies Adriel McCord, co-chair of the MLK Celebration Planning Committee, thanked Henderson for her message during his closing remarks while noting it may have been uncomfortable for some to hear. “Uncomfortable makes us grow,” he said.
Awards
During the event, the MLK Celebration Mass Choir, representing churches throughout the community in robes of many colors, performed music including the song called the African American national anthem, “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”
The founders of the youth group Hannah Smiles, Kimesha Carson and Kelvin Richardson, received the Anthony Dunnings Community Service Award, named in honor of the first director of the MLK Community Center in Alcoa. Named for the late Hannah Tate, their group provides tutoring and community service opportunities as well as other activities.
Raymond “Chester” Brabson served as grand marshal for the march from the MLK Center to the Clayton Center. An Army veteran, he has been active in Habitat for Humanity, building ramps to make homes more accessible, HOME (Hall-Oldfield-Maryville Empowerment) Inc., and Men in Christ.
DENSO presented a $1,000 scholarship to Alcoa High School senior Nylah Keslo, who read her essay on how King has inspired her. “I understand I’m only one person and one person can’t change the world, but if everyone in the world would decide to make a difference, that could change the world,” she said.
Maryville College President Tom Bogart, who participated in the march, noted while welcoming everyone to the celebration at the Clayton Center that the college was racially integrated when it opened.
Then he explained the history of Anderson Hall, a well-known landmark that opened 150 years ago. The bell tower is the college’s logo and easily seen by people driving through the area.
Funding for Anderson Hall came as the college was rebuilding after the Civil War. About half came from William Thaw, an industrialist and philanthropist from Pittsburgh, who also bought land for the current campus site. The other major funder was the U.S. government’s Freedmen’s Bureau, to support the education of former slaves and others.
“Every time you see that bell tower, I want you to think about the fact that what we have here is an institution founded on the belief that all people have value and are worthy of education,” Bogart said. “It only exists because others invested in that dream and continuing to build it.”
