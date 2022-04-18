Maryville High School’s Lamar Alexander Scholarship winners this year are Henry Chen, receiving $25,000, and Rachel Huffer, $15,000.
Finalists receiving $1,000 each are Will Gardner, Drew Ohsiek and Jackson Shue.
The scholarships were awarded during the 42nd Annual Maryville Scholars Banquet on Wednesday, April 13, at the Airport Hilton, where 25 seniors and 20 juniors were recognized for outstanding achievements.
Chen took 15 Advanced Placement courses at MHS, and is an AP Scholar with Distinction and National Merit Finalist. He scored a perfect 36 on the ACT exam and has won awards in mathematics and science.
A four-year member of the student council, he also participated in Science, Scholars and Ethics Bowls. He is a member of the Key Club, Science Olympiad, Spanish Honor Society, math team and Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics honor society. In addition to being a captain of the academic bowls he was vice president of Key Club and on the National Honor Society’s executive leadership team.
Chen participated in the Governor’s School of Science and Engineering and Purdue University’s Summer Science Program in Biochemistry.
Huffer also is a National Merit Finalist and AP Scholar with Distinction, having taken 10 AP courses.
She completed hundreds of hours of community service as a member of Key Club and the National Honor Society. She held offices in the French Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, as well as being the viola section leader in the school orchestra and captain of the tennis team.
MHS faculty choose the Lamar Alexander Scholarship winners from among dedicated students who have shown leadership and integrity.
The awards began at $500 in 1980. Alexander is a 1958 graduate of Maryville High School who has served as governor of Tennessee and as a U.S. senator. He served on the board of Lockheed Martin, and an endowment for the scholarships was created by a grant from the Lockheed Martin Charitable Award Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.