Thursday’s Board of Commissioners meeting at the Blount County Courthouse will create the space for conversation about budget increases for school improvements, the extension of an interlocal agreement with the library and long-awaited field houses at county high schools.
An amount of $800,000 — rather than the initial $1 million requested — for new field houses at Heritage and William Blount high schools will go to vote at the meeting, which starts at 7 p.m.
The budget request was revisited at the county commission’s Budget Committee meeting Feb. 11 after being shot down in September’s committee meeting.
The revised budget request — which Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell said was agreed upon by both the county and the schools — included a breakdown of costs and proposed floor plans for the facilities.
“We have worked to create this plan to serve the needs of both these high schools for their athletic departments as well as their students,” Mitchell said during the Feb. 11 commission workshop.
Commissioners will also vote to appropriate a requested $482,000 for building improvements, communication equipment, furniture and fixtures at Eagleton Middle School in order to prepare the building to serve grades six through 12.
If approved, the renamed Eagleton College and Career Academy could begin taking students in the fall, said Rob Britt, director of Blount County Schools.
Some $635,000 for building improvements at William Blount High School also will be voted on Thursday. This money would be used to improve for the school’s HVAC system and replace ceiling tile and flooring.
Each of these budget increases will be reappropriated from Blount County Schools’ existing unallocated funds.
Commissioners also will vote to appropriate $525,000 for a new county employee dental plan. This would be Blount County’s first year using a self-funded dental plan. The provider, Delta Dental, would cost county employees $4.50 per month.
The Blount County Animal Center is requesting $14,000 out of its reserve fund to pay for an animal shade structure.
The reserve fund, which has around $160,000 in it currently, holds money donated to the animal center, said Randy Vineyard, director of accounts and budgets for the county.
Some $42,000 is being requested for two iPads, iPad technology and a new vehicle from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office sex offender registry reserve. Additionally, $60,000 for a new BCSO corrections transport van.
In order to cover what Vineyard described as “poor communication and under-budgeting,” The county’s IT department has requested commissioners approve a budget increase of $225,000 for the department.
In a memorandum to the county’s budget department, IT director Jane Jenkins noted the department covered invoices from Kronos software services, Nexus Group, Charter and Tyler Detect.
The $225,000 would also cover hiring costs of a new system administrator.
The highway department is requesting $121,000 for the installation of drainage piping from Caldwell to the drainage swale on the University of Tennessee Agricultural Farm via a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Blount County Schools is putting in two state grant applications. The first request for $24,500 would pay for bus transportation, virtual job shadowing and printing banners and brochures for Eagleton, Heritage and Union Grove middle schools. The second grant application for $20,000 would cover teacher stipends and instructional supplies for Heritage and William Blount high schools.
The Emergency Management department also is submitting a grant application to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for $14,413 to cover costs of a hazardous materials emergency preparedness exercise.
The Blount County Mayor’s Office is submitting a $10,000 grant application to the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration in order to cover awareness, education and training for the upcoming census.
Commissioners will vote on the reappointment of Robert P. Redwine to the Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, per the board’s recommendation.
Commissioners will also vote to continue an interlocal agreement with the Blount County Public Library in which funds from the governments of the county as well as the cities of Alcoa and Maryville would continue to assist funding the library until June 2023.
The commission will vote on approving Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. as the vendor for the county’s new learning management system — an online platform in which employees are able to take professional training and development courses.
Blount County Human Resource Specialist Misty Guge said Cornerstone was chosen mainly because of a function of the program which allows for the creation of individualized courses.
Per a commission vote, Feb. 13 will be declared Alveolary Capillary Dysplasia Awareness Day in honor of Braylee Graylyn Speed, who succumbed to the illness when she was 13 days old.
Alveolary Capillary Dysplasia is a rare lung disease with no treatment or cure. Speed was the 201st reported case worldwide.
