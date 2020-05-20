The Blount County Commission will vote on several COVID-19 relief resolutions at tonight’s monthly meeting.
Commissioners could vote to approve a resolution that would extend the Family and Medical Leave Act and paid sick leave benefits for county employees who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, the resolution would extend to employees who need leave because they have been afflicted by the illness or need to stay home with their children.
The commission also will vote to ratify the COVID-19 Pandemic Alternative Work Policy, which states that department heads or elected officials would decide who has to report to work in-person and who has to be on call from home.
Also related to coronavirus relief, commissioners will vote on adding a $1,500 donation for personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to the Civil Defense Fund. The Blount County Mayor’s Office received the donated money from Bhavesh Patel, owner of Discount Tobacco and Liquor in Maryville.
The mayor’s office also requested the approval of a $1.5 million state grant application.
If approved, the mayor’s office would submit an application for the funds from the Governor’s Local Government Support Grant — established by Gov. Bill Lee in response to local governments’ needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
If awarded the grant money, the mayor’s office would spend it on a new elevator, compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, in the Blount County Courthouse. The remainder of the money would go toward repairs on the Blount County Operations Center roof.
The Blount County Sheriff’s Office also put in an application for a state grant of $79,292. If approved by the commission and the U.S. Department of Justice, the grant would cover any overtime accrued by employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BCSO also requested $200,000 be transferred from unused employee funds to inmate medical expense funds.
The inmate medical expense fund exceeded its budget because predicting the medical attention inmates will need is difficult, BCSO Finance Manager Angelie Shankle said.
The $200,000 originally was allocated to be spent on employee salaries and benefits as part of a consultant’s study that recommended county raises to bring Blount to par with other counties in the region.
“We’re getting much better at retaining staff now that we’ve got our compensation plan,” Shankle said. “However, we still occasionally have turnover and sometimes have unfilled open positions. It is those unutilized funds that we are using to transfer to inmate medical.”
Commissioners also will vote on appropriating $17,760 for two new lanes at the county clerk’s drive-thru office and refunding the Blount County Highway Department $40,839 for work done on the entrance to the county’s inmate Transition Center on Brookdale Road.
In other action are the reappointments of Eddie Johnson, Bruce Recktenwald, Darrell Tipton and Jim Wilkerson to the Board of Equalization; Benny Kirby to the Blount County Fire Protection District Board; and Kenny Myers to the Tuckaleechee Utility District Board of Commissioners.
The meeting will be held via the Zoom virtual app (Meeting ID: 956 5568 4971) and begins at 7 p.m. today.
